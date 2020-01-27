Short Interest in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Expands By 78.1%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 42,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,413. Mdu Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

