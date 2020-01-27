Short Interest in NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 37.7%

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MYSZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

