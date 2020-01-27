Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Drops By 51.3%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PBBI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.34.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

