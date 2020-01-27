Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Declines By 51.9%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

