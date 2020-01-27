Short Interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreases By 58.4%

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.