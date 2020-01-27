Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 303,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 920,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

