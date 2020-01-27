SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKYW. Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.