Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

