Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 1,406,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

