Smith Salley & Associates Buys 7,797 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

FIDU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,928. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

