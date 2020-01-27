Smith Salley & Associates Buys 7,797 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

FIDU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,928. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit