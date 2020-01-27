Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,358,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

