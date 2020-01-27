Smith Salley & Associates Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 459,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $87.71. 1,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.