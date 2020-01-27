Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.99 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 876,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $78.11.

