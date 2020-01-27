Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.11. 3,487,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

