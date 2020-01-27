Smith Salley & Associates Sells 395 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.76. 3,497,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.