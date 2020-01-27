SnowGem Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $409,023.00 and $98,545.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01915824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00117715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00731268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,806,920 coins and its circulating supply is 21,729,828 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

