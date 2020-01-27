Soma Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Soma has a market capitalization of $133,295.00 and approximately $51,377.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Soma has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050156 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00071625 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.34 or 1.01661748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040904 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

