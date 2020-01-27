Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Sony accounts for about 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,820. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.