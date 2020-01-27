Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

