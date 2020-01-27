Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. 2,435,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,420. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

