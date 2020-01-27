Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $69.74 on Monday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

