SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6777 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.