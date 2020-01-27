Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Down 5.3%

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 69,492 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

