Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,281.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $6,281.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022855 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.01 or 0.02717706 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002454 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.