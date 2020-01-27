Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 4.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.58, 1,984,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,275,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,619 shares of company stock valued at $116,319. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after buying an additional 778,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 579,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

