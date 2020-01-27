SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 143,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,700. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

