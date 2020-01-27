Sprint (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sprint (NYSE:S) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several analysts recently commented on S shares. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

