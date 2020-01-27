StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.01

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011540 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,715,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,941 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

