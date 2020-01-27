Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.39, 1,285,815 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,786,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

