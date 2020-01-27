STPT Achieves Market Cap of $6.17 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, STPT has traded down 0% against the US dollar. STPT has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $396,862.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for STPT is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

