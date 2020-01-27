Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $8,008,670 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $21.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $567.50. 1,492,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,317. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

