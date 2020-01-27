Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $432.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,977. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $434.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.