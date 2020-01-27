Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 621,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

