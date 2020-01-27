StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Down 77.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $92,678.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 527.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022089 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000916 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,817,395 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

