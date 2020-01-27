Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Hess worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.