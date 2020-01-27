Strs Ohio Has $20.08 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

