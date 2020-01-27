Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

ETR:SZU opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.27. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 52-week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

