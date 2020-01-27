Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

ETR:SZU opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.27. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 52-week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit