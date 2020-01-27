Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,450. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.