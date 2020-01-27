Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.98

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.98 and traded as low as $25.36. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 14,410 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

