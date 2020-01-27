Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

