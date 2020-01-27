Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

