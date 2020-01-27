Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.95.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Switch by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.