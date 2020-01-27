Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of SYMC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Symantec by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Symantec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Symantec by 1,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 180,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Symantec by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.