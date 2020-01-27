Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.63. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 221,317 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.