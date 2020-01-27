Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

