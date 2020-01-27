TAP Consulting LLC Buys 8,596 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 3.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.85% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 237,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $52.56. 60,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,768. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.0103 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

