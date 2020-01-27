TAP Consulting LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $121.19. 1,191,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.