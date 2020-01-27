TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 223.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 87,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

BA traded down $6.45 on Monday, hitting $316.60. 7,462,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.50. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

