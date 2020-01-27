TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 63,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $74.69. 1,141,758 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

