TAP Consulting LLC Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.31. 274,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,925. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

